LEFT TO MY OWN DEVICES: Some of what happens on the internet stays on the internet

Let’s go way back. To set the limit, my way back may not be as far away as yours. To digress, this is why the phrase “back in the day” always has me begging for more. What day, exactly? Everyone’s “day” may fill up years or decades worth of calendars, each one having their own pivot point of when their backwards looking days later became the here and now, thus no waxing nostalgic to apply. It’s also why I’ve always sensed that the more fitting, though ironically dated, phrase of “back in my day” came across as being more informed and informational. At least, if you have a decent connection to those who utter “back in my day,” you might be able to tab when that day occurred.