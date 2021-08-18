The player had great individuals with him...

You are right, you can't tell who is real or not real in a message board. However, it it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck it's a duck. Fans have nothing to do with the hot seat but if you are a perspective player and you read all of the time that Fuente and staff should be fired; it doesn't send a good message. Especially, if you like the message that Fu and staff are giving you. HS kids and current players read this board. Some for "kicks and giggles" and some for insight. Take that for what it is worth.