St. Charles Avenue apartment developers to add more trees and green space
The corner of St. Charles and Louisiana is getting a little greener. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), the Historic District Landmark Commission’s Architectural Review Committee approved updated designs for the planned 115-unit residential and retail development at 3401 St. Charles. The new designs take into consideration the committee’s previous recommendation to add green space by incorporating more trees and two public courtyards along Louisiana Avenue.uptownmessenger.com
