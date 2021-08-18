Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Charles Parish, LA

St. Charles Avenue apartment developers to add more trees and green space

By Sharon Lurye, Uptown Messenger
uptownmessenger.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe corner of St. Charles and Louisiana is getting a little greener. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), the Historic District Landmark Commission’s Architectural Review Committee approved updated designs for the planned 115-unit residential and retail development at 3401 St. Charles. The new designs take into consideration the committee’s previous recommendation to add green space by incorporating more trees and two public courtyards along Louisiana Avenue.

uptownmessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
County
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Charles Avenue#Green Space#Metrostudio Architects#Rite Aid#K B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Joshua Tree, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Joshua Tree National Park proposes new entrance, more parking spaces

Overwhelming attendance at Joshua Tree National Park resulting from a desire for outdoor recreation due to the coronavirus pandemic is causing miles-long vehicle back-ups at the entrance and a parking crisis for visitors trying to enjoy hiking, camping and rock climbing at the desert park. The park is proposing two...
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

St. Charles Apartment Complex Sells for $100M

From St. Louis Business Journal: An apartment complex in St. Charles has sold to a New York firm for more than $100 million in the latest example of how buying and selling in the multifamily market in St. Louis has hit new heights. New York-based real estate investment company Beitel...
Lewis, COpagosasprings.com

180 Lewis visualized : Planning Commission – 24 Aug

The .52 acre site includes the renovated building revised from a commercial office space into 8 rental. dwellings operated by the applicant, The Springs Resort, for their workforce. The applicant requested. and received a density bonus for an additional 2 units, by the adopted policy, bringing the total number. of...
uptownmessenger.com

Demolitions create a tear in the fabric of a neighborhood, Faubourg Delachaise residents say

Three rundown ranch-style buildings that the Historic District Landmarks Commission recently approved for demolition were classified by HDLC staff as “non-contributing,” a label given to buildings found to be “not historically or architecturally significant.”. To the Faubourg Delachaise neighbors who addressed the commission on Aug. 4, however, the one-story four-plexes...
Sturgis, MISturgis Journal

Requests approved for development process at Neuman Avenue site

Land use and parking waivers for property at 601 Neuman Ave. in Sturgis were approved Tuesday by the city's planning commission, permitting ownership to move forward to redevelop the site as a learning experience center. The property once held Park School, which closed in 2006. More recently, in 2009, the...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Steelcote developer pitches more apartments in Midtown

ST. LOUIS — The developer behind the Steelcote Square project in Midtown has teed up more apartments for the area. Pier Property Group has plans to build 196 market-rate apartments, 65,000 square feet of retail space and 390 parking spaces at South Grand Boulevard and Gratiot Street, according to documents filed with the city's Planning Commission.
Lone Tree, COparkerchronicle.net

Lone Tree approves more apartments near Lincoln Station

The last undeveloped patch of land next to RTD’s Lincoln Station is officially set to become new apartments. The RidgeGate Station Apartments building will reach five stories and bring 425 units to a roughly 5-acre site next to Lincoln Station in Lone Tree. The building will feature 3,000 square feet of retail space and expand on an existing parking garage now serving the light rail station.
Oakland, CAconnectcre.com

Link Apartments Development Strives to Tackle Housing Crisis

A partnership between Grubb Properties and Swenson will develop a new 157-unit Link Apartments community at 412 Madison St. in Oakland. Swenson plans to start construction this month with completion and occupancy expected in mid-2023. Located in the Jack London Square neighborhood, the community will feature EV charging stations, walkability...
Real EstateMySanAntonio

Legacy Real Estate Development, Domaine and The NHP Foundation Secure $23M for Construction of 17 Mississippi Avenue Apartments

Joint venture will create 41 new affordable apartments in DC’s Congress Hts. Neighborhood. Legacy Real Estate Development, Domaine and The NHP Foundation (“NHPF”), national not-for-profit providers of affordable housing, announced that they have received funding for the construction of 41 rental apartments at 17 Mississippi Avenue in the Congress Heights. area in DC’s Ward 8. Funding for the development was provided by District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), Citi Community Capital, and the DC Department of Housing and Community Development’s Housing Production Trust Fund.
Aiken, SCWRDW-TV

More green space is coming to downtown Aiken, city says

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An upcoming project will create more green space in downtown Aiken, according to city officials. The stormwater relief project for the Sand River will begin clearing on Aug. 23, creating a new green space at Laurens Street Southwest and South Boundary. There will be newly planted...
Lancaster, CAtheavtimes.com

Property developer begins construction on Lancaster apartment complex

In mid-May, USA Properties Fund broke ground for a 264-apartment development project estimated at $81 million in Lancaster, Antelope Valley. The construction of Terracina is already underway, with the aim to increase affordable housing in Lancaster. According to RENTCafe, Terracina at Lancaster will make housing more affordable by offering rents about 35% less than nearby market rates. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment will range between $1,108 and $1,130, while rent for a four-bedroom apartment will range from $1,715 to $2,058.Once completed in late 2030, the 264-apartment community will feature many amenities, including a sports court, pool, and picnic area.
Bellingham, WAnwcitizen.com

The Scheme to Turn Green-Spaces into $Green

Bellingham City Hall is setting a dangerous precedent. They are proving they can and will sell off public spaces in exchange for density. These public spaces are all around us, currently reserved for public use. If you are interested in trails, neighborhood connectivity, livability, walkability, open space, habitat, or wildlife corridors, you should pay attention. Starting right now.
Saint Augustine, FLSt. Augustine Record

It may be time to move St. Augustine City Hall out of the Lightner, into a more modern space

When the Alcazar Hotel became The Lightner Museum in 1947, its owner, Otto C. Lightner, gave the building to the city of St. Augustine, which moved City Hall there in 1973. Relocating city hall into free space nearly half a century ago was a good decision, and now it’s time to make another decision by answering the question: Does St. Augustine need a new city hall? 
Braintree, MAtribuneledgernews.com

Developer presents plans for 56 riverfront apartments in Braintree

BRAINTREE — Plans to build 56 riverfront apartments on the former Braintree Electric Light Department property are under review by the planning board. Representatives of Winn Development of Boston and Arch Communities of Needham presented the plans for the "Switch House Lofts" to the board at its Tuesday night meeting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy