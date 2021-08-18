The View Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of Arizona Campgrounds

Monument Valley is one of the most well-known natural wonders on earth, drawing many thousands of visitors each year. Tourists usually just visit for one day, but in doing so, miss out on the best times to marvel at the breathtaking scenery: sunrise and sunset. The View Campground lets you extend your Monument Valley experience overnight, with tent and RV sites, cabins, and even hotel rooms that offer a front row seat to the iconic red sandstone buttes.

Overlooking the world-famous red sandstone buttes of Monument Valley, The View Campground is so named for good reason.

Campers are assigned a spot at random upon booking, so there's no way to know in advance exactly where you'll end up.

Both RV and wilderness campsites are available, with a full restroom and shower facility available to all guests.

Premium cabins are also available for those who are after more of a "glamping" feel.

Fully furnished, the cabins feature Old West-themed décor that imparts a uniquely Southwestern rustic charm.

If you'd prefer even fancier accommodations, The View Hotel is located in the park itself on the Utah side.

Many people actually prefer the view from the cabins versus the hotel, so keep that in mind when planning your stay.

Whether you're staying in a tent, RV, cabin, or hotel room, one thing is the same across the board: the sunrises and sunsets are easily among the most breathtaking you've ever seen.

Located on the cliffside of the park, the campground offers a front row seat to one of the most photographed natural wonders on earth.You can rest easy, though, because no matter where you pitch your tent, you'll be able to enjoy the scenery just fine.Please note: the RV sites are dry (no hookups.) Additionally, drinking water is not available onsite, and campfires aren't allowed.The cabins are situated directly on the rim of the canyon overlooking the valley, so you really couldn't ask for a better view.You'll enjoy a full bath, refrigerator, microwave, and private porch, so you can sip your morning coffee while watching the first tendrils of daylight dance across the horizon. Guests will need to bring their own kitchen items (such as plates, cups, etc.) and toiletries, as they are not provided.Rooms start at just $195 per night, and each one boasts a private balcony and all the modern amenities you need to feel right at home.It's also worth noting that the cabins in the front row are more expensive than those further back, but this is already a once-in-a-lifetime experience - why not pay a little extra to make it as special as possible?Since there are no big cities for miles in any direction, the night sky is littered with millions of stars from dusk until dawn.

To learn more about the campground, including nightly rates for all three different accommodations, and/or to book your stay

