Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Crossing the 180 with “We Are Lady Parts” DP Diana Olifrova

By Ron Dawson
provideocoalition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock TV’s “We Are Lady Parts” is a hilarious, touching, and uplifting comedy with a “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” kinda vibe. The brainchild of British television writer and producer Nida Manzoor, it is a 6-episode series the follows the trials and tribulations of an all-Muslim woman punk band. Those two apparently diametrically opposed aspects of the band are the perfect recipe for a show that is funny, quirky, and at the same time, explores themes of faith, friendship, loyalty, and obligations. The show has a very distinct look in its color and composition, so I was thrilled to have a conversation with the director of photography for the show, UK-based Diana Olifrova.

www.provideocoalition.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Television#Photography#Peacock Tv#British#All Muslim#Masv#Massive Io Aotf#The Frame Podcast#Apple Podcasts#Anchor#Google Podcasts#Pocket Casts#Radio Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Moviesprovideocoalition.com

“The Boys” DP Dan Stoloff // Frame & Reference Ep.22

Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
Entertainmentprovideocoalition.com

Matthew Duclos of Duclos Lenses // Frame & Reference Ep.23

Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
Posted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
TV & VideosPopculture

Hoda Kotb Shares Bittersweet Farewell to 'Today' Co-Star That Has Fans Emotional

The cast and crew of the Today show just bid an emotional farewell to one of their own. During Monday morning’s episode, co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager led a "bittersweet" goodbye to Joanne LaMarca, who has served as executive producer on Today with Hoda & Jenna for years. The bittersweet moment even sparked some tears from fans, who were quick to send messages of support and well wishes as LaMarca embarks on her next adventure.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo Finally Shows Fans What They Want To See

Counting On alums Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo haven’t shared many photos of their daughters, Felicity, 3, and Evangeline, almost 1, in the past few months. The TLC stars decided to keep their kids out of the spotlight. So, they stopped sharing photos of them on social media. Many Duggar fans...
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Finn Betrays Steffy!

A young marriage is in trouble in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! Backed into a corner by Sheila, Jack pressures his son to betray his wife’s confidence. But when Steffy finds out, all hell is going to break loose!. Jack’s attempt to convince Sheila to leave them all...
CelebritiesRideApart

Miguel Oliveira And His Step-Sister Are Married And Having a Baby

MotoGP star, Miguel Oliveira and his step-sister turned wife, Andreia Pimenta, are married and are expecting their first child soon. The Redbull KTM GP rider announced in a string of posts dating back from July 26, until August 13, 2021, that he’s finally married and expecting kids very soon. The...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in poolside selfie from exotic destination

Salma Hayek sparked a huge fan reaction last week when she shared a picture of herself in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, but on Sunday she was back to her usual self – and fans were delighted. "#sundayvibes #domingo," the Hollywood star captioned a picture of herself in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy