Young Bearcats get chance to grow with new season

Anson volleyball in the huddle during a game last season in Nov. 2020. Liz O’Connell | Anson Record File Photo

WADESBORO — This year’s Anson High School volleyball squad has plenty of youth and head coach Patty Livington is excited about the team’s future potential.

“We definitely have some young talent on both varsity and junior varsity,” Livingston said. “(I’m) looking for them to continue to grow and offer more depth on the court.”

The Bearcats are coming off an abbreviated season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team finished with a 6-5 overall record, while going 5-4 in conference play, which placed them third in the final conference standings. The team’s season ended with a tight 3-2 loss in the second round of the conference tournament.

The team returns to a normal full fall schedule this year.

“We look forward to having a full schedule to better grow and develop the team, allowing them to reach their full potential to be competitive and have a winning season,” Livingston said. “The girls have been working hard, and are excited about playing more games in the upcoming season.”

Livingston said Anson returns six players from last year’s team, adding that she hopes that group’s leadership and work ethic translates to some of the younger players, as well.

With a number of JV players returning as well, Livingston said some of them could be given the opportunity to play some for the varsity squad this season. Lenora Chambers will serve as the varsity team’s assistant coach, while Scarlett Ponds will be the head coach of the JV team.

“They will have more opportunities to develop and demonstrate their key roles on the court this year, versus last,” she said.

Livingston said the Bearcats have been working on a variety of things since the team opened preseason practice at the beginning of August.

“Practices have been going well,” she said. “We have been working on several rotations hopefully helping us maximize different strengths for various opponents.”

One of the biggest changes this season is Anson’s new conference after another round of realignment last year. Familiar conference foes remain, including Forest Hills, West Stanly and Central Academy, but new teams include Monroe and Parkwood.

Anson, Forest Hills, Monroe and West Stanly are all 2A classification, while Central Academy and Parkwood are 3A.

“It will be interesting to see how things play out in a split conference,” Livingston said. “We are familiar with the new additions, as we have played both Parkwood and Monroe in the past, and look forward to competing with them again.”