We recently dropped Lake down to one nap in the afternoon! While it is nice have the mornings to get out, it took about a week for both us to get used to her not taking a morning nap lol. If you are in the same boat I thought I would share our current schedule. Keep scrolling for our 14 month schedule and a list of our favorite toys and play items! Also, here is our 8 week schedule and our 5 month+ schedule if you are interested in those as well!