House of Hope in Waterloo is asking for the public’s help to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm. Starting August 18 at 11:00 a.m., U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at neighborhoodassist.com. House of Hopehas until August 27 at 11:59pm ET to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On September 29, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.