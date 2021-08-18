Afternoon Delight: Last night's game never happened

Ben Simmons is on his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers. At this point, it feels like only a miracle would prevent him from parting ways with the Sixers in the offseason. Previous reports suggested that Simmons has been ignoring calls from the Sixers and that he’s pretty much ghosted them as trade talks heat up. Philly veteran swingman Danny Green has decided to open up about this issue, and as it turns out, he hasn’t been in contact with Simmons as well: