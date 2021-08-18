Afternoon Delight: Last night's game never happened
It's a whopping 63 days to opening night. The Celtics will kick off their 2021-22 regular season in New York facing old friends Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, and the Knicks. After a very promising Summer League performance that saw the Celtics win all four scheduled games handily, I'm not going to have last night's debacle of a basketball game be my lasting Celtics memory for the next nine weeks (Well more likely just over six weeks until the first preseason game).www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0