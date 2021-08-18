Video: Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, and Payton Pritchard Summer League highlights
Payton Pritchard, Romeo Langford, Boston Celtics, National Basketball Association. Three of the past four Celtics 1st rounders played this Summer League. The goal was for them to each show they were too good for Summer League, which would have been a solid sign they will have very solid NBA seasons this coming year. Check out there best plays of the summer highlight videos courtesy of Tomasz Kordylewski in this post.www.chatsports.com
