Better chance for rain early Thursday as the muggy air sticks around

The summer warmth and humidity rolled on across Kentucky and Southern Indiana for the mid-week with a few isolated showers and storms in the mix once again. Heading into Thursday, a mid-level wave of energy will slide through the region increasing our chances for rain and thunderstorms. Of course, with all the moisture in place, some heavy downpours are expected, which could produce some minor localized flooding. With more clouds and storms around, afternoon highs will be held in check with most spots reaching the low to mid-80s.

We’ll be back into the same late August routine Friday and into the upcoming weekend with temperatures warming back up into the upper 80s along with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening hours. It now appears the front that was expected to move through this weekend will dissipate to our north so any storms on Saturday will be scattered so it won’t be a wash-out for any outdoor activities, including the Kentucky State Fair. Temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-90s into early next week so get set for more hot and humid weather to go along with a daily chance of an isolated to scattered afternoon storm.

FORECAST

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered storms. Low: 73°. Wind: SW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High: 84°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with isolated storms. High: 89°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

