How to Help When You Feel Helpless?

As we watch the events that are happening far away from home, it's hard to think about the innocent families and children that are caught in the middle of government and political business. Not that we don't have our own issues, (Boy do we ever!) but the humanitarian in all of us can feel the pain, fear and helplessness that our fellow humans experience. If these things were happening in our country, I would hope we would be able to count on other human beings in different areas of the world to help us out.