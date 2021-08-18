Cancel
Deshaun Watson attorney says accuser investigated by FBI for extortion; says she admitted she lied in text

KHOU
 5 days ago

The attorney for Deshaun Watson said the FBI is investigating one of his accusers for possible extortion. Hardin also said the massage therapist known as "Jane Doe #3" later admitted that she lied in text messages to the Texans quarterback.

Hardin called a news conference Wednesday in response to comments from Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing Watson's 22 accusers.

“In April, the FBI came to us and let us know they were investigating a matter as to whether one of Mr. Buzbee’s clients had committed extortion in the way they were demanding money from Deshaun, or what they would do if he didn’t pay up," Hardin said.

Hardin confirmed Buzbee's claim that the FBI is also investigating Watson and said he wasn't aware of it until Monday. He said he didn't mention the extortion investigation in the past because FBI investigations are supposed to be confidential.

In her lawsuit, "Jane Doe #3" said Watson forced her to perform oral sex during a massage in December of 2020. She claimed she blacked out from fear and now suffers from panic attacks, anxiety and depression.

But Hardin said the woman later texted Watson and apologized, telling him she wished she could take it back.

"I just want to say I apologize for my actions, that was not me, and I could take back that moment I would. I really devalued my integrity and profession. My sessions have never went like that. I feel really horrible as a person," she said via text, according to Hardin.

He said the accuser also thanked Watson immediately after the massage, and she offered to massage him again.

"Thank you for trusting me with your massage today, I’m available for another one," the text read.

Back in April, Hardin said the woman demanded $30,000 from Watson for her "indefinite silence." Hardin said her business manager admitted the sex was consensual in a recorded phone call.

"If you decide to make these comments publicly, instead of working with law enforcement, we will respond," Hardin said. "And the truth is not going to be your friend."

Buzbee said Tuesday he's met with the FBI about the Watson allegations at least three times.

"Let’s be clear: when somebody comes into your office on the 73rd floor of the Chase Tower, whether they’re the FDA or the FBI, it’s a big deal,'' Buzbee told Amy Dash of the League of Justice, CBS Sports Radio and Fox Sports Radio . "Well, it was the FBI.''

Hardin said Buzbee is just a media hound who needs to "calm down."

“When he goes a month without y'all putting him in the paper, he just almost melts," Hardin told reporters. "Buzbee’s knowledge of the law couldn’t fill a thimble."

We called Buzbee for his response to Hardin's allegations, and his office said he would call us back. We'll add his response if we get it.

Hardin said they are cooperating with law enforcement and the NFL.

We reached out to the Houston FBI office and they sent this statement: "FBI does not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation."

