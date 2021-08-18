Here’s our first look at the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch running Wear OS 3

Take control of every aspect of your life from a single gadget with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series holistic smartwatches. This series includes the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, both of which use a new operating system: Wear OS powered by Samsung. Boasting an intuitive user interface, the collection offers a wide range of health features that promote overall wellness. Using Samsung’s three-in-one BioActive Sensor, the Galaxy Watch4 runs Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis health sensors. This means you’ll get all kinds of information about your blood oxygen, heartbeat, blood pressure, and body composition. This last feature, Body Composition, helps you understand your health and fitness using a variety of important measurements. Not only that, but you also get a well-rounded assessment of your sleep patterns—including breathing and snoring data—so you rest longer and better. Finally, get more out of your gadget with these smartwatches.