Back-to-school gadgets

IOs Devices have an unrivaled king when it comes to smartwatches; Apple Watch. But for Android, there is no one-size-fits-all choice. Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 eventually become that watch? Clearly, it seems like Samsung is aiming towards that. In Samsung Unpacked’s latest announcement focusing on foldable phones, the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones were released. The company also released Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, which can now be pre-ordered and shipped. Sale. August 27th. They are the first Samsung watches equipped with Wear OS 3 co-designed by Google, and other smartwatches will not be launched until next year. Will the Galaxy Watch 4 get better after the already outstanding Watch Active 3? It is true. Like the previous Samsung watches, there are two designs: the more stylish and cheaper Watch 4 and the more traditional Watch 4 Classic. The latter brings back Samsung’s physical rotating outer bezel and has a more traditional watch-like appearance and strap. Prices are based on design (40 mm aluminum Watch 4 250 USD, 42 mm stainless steel Watch 4 Classic 350 USD), size (larger 42 mm Watch 4 Classic requires an additional fee of 30 USD), or LTE data compatibility (additional on this basis) Paid $50) and increased. In the UK, Watch 4 starts at £249 and Classic starts at £349. Australian prices are to be determined. Samsung watches have always been good.