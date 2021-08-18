Cancel
Farmington, CT

UConn Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines For Staff And Faculty Ahead Of Fall Semester

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago
The University of Connecticut is joining colleges that are making it mandatory for staff and faculty to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester. The public university on Tuesday notified 9,800 full- and part-time employees, including those who work at UConn Health, that they have until Oct. 15 to show proof of vaccination or get approved for a medical, religious or personal belief exemption.

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

Public HealthPosted by
Connecticut Public

Students Are Going Back To School Without Clarity On COVID-19 Protections

Millions of American schoolchildren are heading back to classrooms, this time amid the highly contagious delta variant and widespread confusion about how to best keep them and educators safe. Some school districts are mandating mask wearing for everyone. Elsewhere, elected officials say absolutely not. And in many communities, the situation changes almost daily. Sequoia Carrillo from the NPR Ed team is here to help us sort all of this out.
Chandler, AZPosted by
Connecticut Public

Arizona Teacher Says Lack Of Mask Mandate Leaves Teachers And Students On Edge

To mask or not to mask. It's been a surprisingly heated debate in this country throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Now as a highly contagious variant continues to spread, causing an alarming rise in cases and hospitalizations, the debate has flared back up and with students heading back to in-person school, many of the arguments are centered on school districts, like Chandler, Ariz., home to Hamilton High School. Students there returned to class last month, and masking is optional.

