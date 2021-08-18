UConn Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines For Staff And Faculty Ahead Of Fall Semester
The University of Connecticut is joining colleges that are making it mandatory for staff and faculty to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester. The public university on Tuesday notified 9,800 full- and part-time employees, including those who work at UConn Health, that they have until Oct. 15 to show proof of vaccination or get approved for a medical, religious or personal belief exemption.www.ctpublic.org
