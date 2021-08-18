Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

America's Exit From Afghanistan: What Went Wrong? What's Next?

wypr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd now, an update on Afghanistan. On Sunday, the President, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country as the Taliban made their way into Kabul. He and his family have re-surfaced in the United Arab Emirates. Officials there said they welcomed him on “humanitarian grounds.”. On the real ground in Afghanistan, the...

www.wypr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Afghanistan#Taliban#Pentagon#Afghans#Americans#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Worldbirminghamnews.net

Taliban extend amnesty to Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 23 (ANI): Taliban have extended amnesty to ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, senior Taliban leader Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani said. Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, Haqqani, a and Haqqani Network leader who has been put in charge of Kabul security,...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Afghanistan's female pop star Aryana Sayeed escapes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed on Thursday confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

11 days in August: How Afghanistan fell

It's been barely a week since the Taliban seized control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Their return to power was swift and organized. We asked CBS News national security correspondent David Martin to help us make sense of what's happened, and why, and what it potentially means:. "There was...
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘There Is No Alternative To The Taliban’: Russian Ambassador Says Resistance In Afghanistan Is Doomed

Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan said Friday that there is no alternative to the Taliban and that resistance to the group will fail, according to Reuters. While Russia has not recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov’s comments hint at the country’s relationship with the Islamist group, Reuters reported. The former Soviet Union attempted but ultimately failed to control Afghanistan, withdrawing its forces in 1989.
MilitaryNew York Post

Fleeing Americans beaten by Taliban in Kabul, Pentagon chief tells Congress

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told members of Congress on a conference call Friday that Americans attempting to evacuate Afghanistan have been beaten by the Taliban, directly contradicting President Biden’s assertion that U.S. citizens were not being blocked from the airport, two lawmakers told The Post. Striking a decidedly more concerned...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban release 340 prisoners in Afghanistan Farah Province

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): The Taliban have released 340 "political prisoners" in Farah province in western Afghanistan, Sputnik reported on Saturday. Another 40 inmates were released in central Uruzgan province, The Russian News Agency reported citing the Shamshad News broadcaster. This comes after Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada earlier on...
U.S. PoliticsSand Hills Express

Transcript: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken that aired on Sunday, August 22, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MAJOR GARRETT: Roxana Saberi reporting from Doha. A new CBS News poll out this morning finds Americans are unhappy with the turn of events in Afghanistan and President Biden’s handling of the withdrawal and evacuation. Seventy four percent of those surveyed say the removal of U.S. troops has either gone very badly or somewhat badly. Two-thirds say President Biden, to their minds, does not have a clear plan for evacuating US citizens. Americans also fear wider repercussions. Six in 10 say the threat of terrorism will now increase with the Taliban in control of Afghanistan. These negative assessments, however, have not shaken most Americans’ attitudes about leaving Afghanistan. They still support that, but they are critical of how it has all been handled. And this has hurt President Biden’s overall approval ratings. They have dropped eight points since last month. We go now to the State Department and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Mr. Secretary, good morning to you, sir.
Ithaca, NYwhcuradio.com

United States’ withdraws from Afghanistan – What’s next?

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The United States’ recent withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan caused a stir both overseas and back home. Dr. Sarah Kreps, a Professor in Cornell’s Government Department, joins Ithaca’s Morning News to discuss the impact of President Joe Biden’s decision and what’s next for America’s intervention with Afghanistan.
Politicswypr.org

With Taliban's Takeover, A New Drive To Rescue West's Afghan Partners

And now, an update on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Reports from the area outside Karzai Airport describe ongoing chaos and danger for those who are attempting to leave the country, as the US and other countries rush to evacuate their citizens and Afghans who assisted NATO forces over the last 20 years. After the Taliban gained control of Kabul on Sunday, the scene at Karzai Airport was chaotic for a couple of days, until American troops finally restored order at the airport, and implemented a schedule of military and commercial flights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy