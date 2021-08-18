Cancel
The Easiest Paper Plate Apple Craft for Kids

By Melissa
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
Kids of all ages will enjoy celebrating apple season with this easy and fun Paper Plate Apple craft. Educators and parents appreciate this craft’s simplicity and use of basic craft supplies. It’s one of our favorite activities that start with A. Most of all, the apples look adorable hanging from...

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
