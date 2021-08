Sometimes, in our constant drive for ever better performance, we lose sight of what’s important. Numbers are easy to comprehend: If the high school’s senior class average SAT score was higher than last year, the principal must be doing a good job. The difference between an Olympic gold medal sprinter’s time and silver medalist’s time might be in hundredths of seconds, but the gold medalist could end up earning hundreds of thousands of dollars more in endorsements for those few hundredths of a second.