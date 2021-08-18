Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Couple Makes 300 Mile Trek From Albany – Ending At KIA Memorial Mach

By Brett Alan
Posted by 
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every year, there is a road march that happens at Chesnut Ridge State Park to honor our fallen soldiers. This year, there's a couple going that extra mile...or 300... It's called the K.I.A. Memorial March and it's happening this weekend. There are a couple different options that you can take part in. There's the regular 10k roadmarch where participants carry weight while walking through the park. Then there's the challenge that involves the same walk, only it also includes 4 drill sargeant inspired challenges that you will attempt with your squad of 4.

wibx950.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia#Mach#K I A#Veterans#The Kia Memorial March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
Related
Middleville, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Rare Hand Dug Herkimer Diamond For Sale On Ebay For $25,000

How much are you willing to spend on a Herkimer Diamond? Would you spend a few hundred, thousands, or $25,000?. Currently, for sale on eBay, you could buy "The Cactus." This is a museum Grade 240mm Genuine Herkimer Diamond Druze Plate. The specimen hails the name "The Cactus" due to its growth structure resembling a cactus. Here's the description from the seller:
Syracuse, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Dewitt Chili’s Murderer Admits to Gruesome Details of 2018 Slaying

A Syracuse man plead guilty in Federal Court Monday to charges of Murder and Robbery stemming from a 2018 Double Homicide at the Chili's Restaurant in DeWitt, New York. Federal Prosecutors say William Wood Jr. admitted in open court that he planned and carried out an armed robbery of the Central New York restaurant, where he was a former employee.
Rome, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Rome Mayor Izzo Issues Flooding State of Emergency For The City

Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo issued a State of Emergency on Thursday evening for the City of Rome because of heavy rains and flooding. Izzo said the heavy rainfall has caused flooding throughout the city including, Lake Delta, the Mohawk River, and Wood Creek. “Personnel from the Rome Fire and Police...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

UPDATE: Syracuse Police Locate Two Missing Children

UPDATE: Syracue Police have announced they discovered the two missing boys reported missing. Police had said they suspected them to be in a run-away situation. They have been found safe. The Syracuse Police Department is looking for the public's help to locate two missing boys. Syracuse Police took to their...
Verona, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Turning Stone Casino In Verona To Reopen Exit 33 Nightclubs

The Oneida Indian Nation and the Turning Stone have announced they will reopen its Exit 33 nightclubs. This includes the Tin Rooster, The Gig, Turquoise Tiger and the Atrium Bar this fall. With reopening, a number of jobs are available for the four venues. Turning Stone will be holding an...
Vernon, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Farmer Claims One Legged Woman Stole Money From Vernon Farm Stand

How low can one person be? A farmer in Vernon, New York claims a one-legged woman stole money from her family farm stand and it's not the first time. The Schieferstine family sells vegetables, honey, and fresh maple syrup from a farm stand in front of their house in Vernon. Many stop to buy the fresh produce and sweets and some make change from the cash jar. But others seem to have sticky fingers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy