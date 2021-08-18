Cancel
Letter: Hidden profiteers of the Afghanistan war

By Albrecht Classen, Midtown
 5 days ago

Reg. “Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz," I need to raise the question of what else we might have expected. The naiveté with which all US governments have justified our military involvement there, claiming that we were building a strong democratic country, is truly stunning. We knew from the start that this was a bottomless pit for the West (as it was for the Russians). We foolishly pretended all those years that we were morally and politically obligated to fight for the Afghan puppet regime. I feel really sorry for our brave soldiers fighting for such a lost cause, a fiasco from the start, but it all shows how much we are beholden to the military-industrial complex to the utter harm of our own country. Kabul will fall soon, just as Saigon fell in 1975. We do not want to learn our history lesson and are thus bound to fail as well in Afghanistan. We only stayed there because the weapons industry profited from this terrible war.

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
Men from Afghanistan’s secret gay community say they are living through a ‘nightmare’ and fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment

Several gay Afghans spoke to Insider and described how they live in fear of their life after the Taliban’s victory. The Taliban plans to implement a radical interpretation of Sharia law, making homosexuality punishable by death. One Afghan activist predicted gay people in Afghanistan would be “weeded out and exterminated”...
Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 21, 2021. Tags: Afghanistan, Door to door search, Taliban takeover, target western media, The Daily Caller New Foundation, Thomas Catenacci, Western evacuation. The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The...
Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai meet Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): Abdullah Abdullah, a senior leader of the ousted Afghan government, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met 'so-called' acting Taliban governor of Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansour, on Saturday. They discussed the priority of protecting the lives, property and dignity of Kabul citizens. Abdullah told the...

