Letter: Hidden profiteers of the Afghanistan war

Reg. “Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz," I need to raise the question of what else we might have expected. The naiveté with which all US governments have justified our military involvement there, claiming that we were building a strong democratic country, is truly stunning. We knew from the start that this was a bottomless pit for the West (as it was for the Russians). We foolishly pretended all those years that we were morally and politically obligated to fight for the Afghan puppet regime. I feel really sorry for our brave soldiers fighting for such a lost cause, a fiasco from the start, but it all shows how much we are beholden to the military-industrial complex to the utter harm of our own country. Kabul will fall soon, just as Saigon fell in 1975. We do not want to learn our history lesson and are thus bound to fail as well in Afghanistan. We only stayed there because the weapons industry profited from this terrible war.