Letter: Religious wars

By Donald Plummer, Northwest side
 5 days ago

Throughout history religious wars have gone on for years . The religious fighters are doing it for theirs strong beliefs no matter how long it takes. They believe it is God's will and are willing to die for it as they will enter a better life. The Afghan and USA troops are fighting a political military war and are not willing to die for a political belief. The crusades went on for years . Some simmer but never end as in Northern Ireland . Many in the Afghanistan army are Muslim and may be willing to put up with the Taliban if it brings peace. .Fighting in Afghanistan has been going on longer than the 20 years we have been there. The population is tired of war and is willing to put up with the Taliban if it brings a few years peace.

