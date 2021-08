Seems they forgot their lesson from the Netscape antitrust lawsuits. Time for a newer and bigger spank?. They didn't get spanked at all. They paid a token sum of cash, a little bit and legal fees that was mostly lawyers on retainer anyway, and hilariously in one of their antitrust cases the punishment was giving tens of millions of dollars of software the schools; something that had been trying to do for decades but the IT admins at the schools had fiercely resisted. When Bush Jr got elected he basically dropped the antitrust suit and a laughably favorable settlement.