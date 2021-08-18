Cancel
T-Mobile Confirms Breach, Americans to Spend Billions on 5G Phones, More Affordable Internet Access

By Mike Ogunji
broadbandbreakfast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 18, 2021 – T-Mobile confirmed in a statement Tuesday that millions of current and former customers had their information stolen in a data breach. The telecommunications company in a preliminary analysis stated that 7.8 million current T-Mobile customers have had their names, date of birth, social security numbers and driver licenses taken by bad actors. The company has also said 40 million records of former and prospective customers were also taken.

