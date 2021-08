Metallica released their live tribute to late Soundgarden, Audioslave, etc. frontman Chris Cornell this week on vinyl. Featured on that release are the live recordings of two Soundgarden covers the band performed at the ‘I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell‘ concert that was held at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA back on January 16th of 2019. That release features their takes on “All Your Lies” and “Head Injury” and were made available as part of Metallica‘s vinyl club subscription-based series of releases (More details available here.)