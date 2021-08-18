Montrose duo sets up foundation to help caregivers
Glen Hinshaw and Laird Landon come from wholly different backgrounds. Hinshaw spent his life looking out for wildlife as a wildlife officer in the most rural parts of Southwest Colorado. Landon came from the academic world and big business, after growing up in La Jolla, California. They both ended up in Montrose, bearing the same burden — caring for wives who were terminally ill with brain failure. Their tenure as caregivers was measured, not in weeks or months, but in years.www.montrosepress.com
Comments / 0