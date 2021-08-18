Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde to Perform at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Lorde have been tapped to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which will air live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 12th. The initial performance lineup is also set to feature Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly. MTV shared a few details about some of the performances as well, noting that Rodrigo will perform “Good For U,” Cabello will perform “Don’t Go Yet,” Machine Gun Kelly will play his new single “Papercuts” and Lorde will reportedly offer a “world premiere performance” of a song from her next album Solar Power. (No details on what Lil Nas X has in store were revealed).www.middletownpress.com
