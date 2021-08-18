Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde to Perform at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are in and Megan Thee Stallion blazes past the competition. The Houston rapper has earned six nominations for the upcoming annual event, only trailing Justin Bieber by one. Four of her nominations are for the internet-breaking “WAP” with Cardi B (Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Hip-Hop.) The remaining two are for Artist Of The Year and another chance at Best Hip-Hop for “On Me (Remix)” where she joined Atlanta rapper, Lil Baby. The “Hot Girl Summer” artist is followed by a handful of acts tied at...