Public Safety

Since 2015 Cyber Attacks Have Cost Companies Over $25 Billion

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report on Wednesday shows that the damage from cyber attacks has reached over US$$25 billion since 2015. The most costly attacks are credential attacks (the theft of an organization or individual’s passwords), which have accounted for $6.4 billion in company losses. Often, these credentials are stolen and then sold on the dark web, which happened in the recent T-Mobile breach. Backdoors, like what was used in the SolarWinds hack, have cost companies $5.6 billion.

www.macobserver.com

#Cyberattack#T Mobile#Solarwinds
Cyber ​​attack on T-Mobile US: millions of customer data stolen

T-Mobile US has announced further information on the cyber attack. Previous analyzes showed that in some of the stolen records, personal information such as birthday, phone numbers, social security number (SSN) and driver’s license information was stolen. Account information is affected by 7.8 million current users. In addition, more than 40 million records of potential and former customers who had applied for a loan from T-Mobile are affected.
T-Mobile confirms it was the target of a cyber attack

Washington. The US mobile phone company T-Mobile confirmed, on Monday, that it was the victim of a cyber attack, but refused to provide data on its reach or the number of customers that could have been affected. It is a statement, T-Mobile reported that there is a file “unauthorized entry”...
Vice

A Third of Global Companies Have Experienced Ransomware Attack, Survey Finds

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Roughly a third of large international companies have faced a ransomware attack or other data break in the last 12 months, according to a new survey by the International Data Corporation, a market intelligence company.
Infographic: This is why companies invest in cyber insurance

Using computers and the internet to store data is a boon to many companies. The convenience and abundance of available storage is something few could have imagined a generation ago. Yet with the benefits come certain drawbacks; more valuable data stored on the internet presents more opportunities for devastating cyber crime.
Equifax CEO: 'You have to defend yourself' against cyber attacks

Equifax CEO Mark Begor joins Closing Bell to discuss his company's recent acquisitions, including Appriss Insights, a company that provides background criminal data and will plug into Equifax's hiring system. Begor also speaks about the changes his company has made since a massive cyber attack shook the business in 2017.
CMS Germany Hit By Cyber Attack

The German arm of international law firm CMS was hit by a cyber-attack earlier in August, the firm has confirmed. CMS Hasche Sigle discovered “malicious software” on the firm’s IT system in Germany, according to a statement on the firm’s website posted on Tuesday.
As Cyber Attacks Surge, Law Firms Are an Increasingly Common Target

Editor’s Note: This story is adapted from ALM’s Mid-Market Report. For more business of law coverage exclusively geared toward midsize firms, sign up for a free trial subscription to ALM’s weekly newsletter, The Mid-Market Report. Law firm data breaches in the U.S. this year have already surpassed the total for...
AT&T Denies Data Breach

Telecommunications company AT&T has trashed claims that the personal data of 70 million of its customers has been stolen by the threat actor ShinyHunters. The cyber-thief, whose previous exploits have affected Microsoft, Dave, Tokopedia, Pixlr, Mashable, and Havenly among others, posted news of the data theft on an underground hacking forum earlier this month.
State Department hit by cyber attack

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Bitcoin Ransomware Hackers Hit Accenture, IT Consulting Firm Brushes It Off

Ransomware attacks are big business. Hackers usually demand payment in Bitcoin to return control of a computer or network to its owner. Accenture is a Fortune 500 IT consulting firm with half a million employees scattered across the globe. That is, it's just the sort of company that could lose not just billions in revenue from a prolonged ransomware attack but also credibility from other companies that rely on its cybersecurity expertise.
Ransomware attacks cost an average of $ 570,000

The average ransomware payments have been rising steadily since 2020: currently by 82 percent to a record value of 570,000 US dollars in the first half of 2021. The ransom demand rose by as much as 518 percent and averaged 5.3 million US dollars. This emerges from the latest ransomware report from the IT security company Palo Alto Network.
Stimulus Check Update: You Might Be Owed A Car Insurance Payment

While Congress doesn’t seem to be all that interested in a fourth stimulus check, there are still some ways to earn more money. For one, you could definitely ask your car insurance company to provide you with some COVID-19 cash on their own. Some of the providers of car insurance...
EatThis

Vaccine Mandates Will Come Here Now, Say Experts

The Food and Drug Administration just granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine for people 16 and up, meaning it no longer has emergency use status in the United States. What does this mean for you? Well, beyond making it even clearer than the FDA thinks the vaccine is safe—and thus experts expect more people will get theirs—it also means certain organizations who have been waiting for full approval will now mandate you to get a vaccine. "For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA….will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN's Brianna Keilar yesterday. Read on to see which kinds of places may be instituting mandates—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Stimulus Check Four Detailed Summary

Stimulus Check four has been speculated for a long time. The earlier checks have provided a great sense of relief to the mass. However, the current situation in America has led the people to push for another check. The covid cases in the country have seen an alarming rise. This has led to the fear of yet another shutdown. The people are very much keen on receiving more payments from the government. The common people are looking up to the government to have their support. So what are the odds for a fourth stimulus check possibility? Let us try and find the answer below.
Beijing reasserting control of businesses through new privacy law. Is it just PR?

Having amassed through deregulation as much economic power as it has ever had, the Chinese Communist Party is re-regulating businesses. Given the importance of technology to China’s economy, that sector is particularly feeling the party’s change in direction. The National People’s Congress, which is dominated by the Communist Party, has...
TechRadar

China approves sweeping data privacy law

The Chinese parliament has passed a stringent new privacy law aimed at safeguarding users’ personal data. The new law, which according to Chinese state media comes into effect on November 1, 2021, follows months of the state tightening regulation on the rampant collection of user data that saw dozens of apps banned.
Jones Act Enforcer Makes First Violation Allegation

The organization behind a private Jones Act enforcement vessel operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has made its first allegation of wrongdoing, according to the Offshore Marine Service Association, which charters the vessel. In its first public report related to the Jones Act Enforcer, OMSA alleges that the Vanuatu-flagged...

