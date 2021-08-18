Cancel
Clark County, WA

Camas and Lacamas Shores HOA receive notice of citizens intent to sue via federal Clean Water Act

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFailed biofilter is the only known source of pollution contributing to poor lake water quality. Steve Bang’s patience has finally run out. After seven years of discussions with the Lacamas Shores Homeowners Association (LSHOA), city of Camas staff, council members, and state representatives and agencies, Bang’s attorneys at Plauché & Carr LLP sent a notice of intent to sue for violating federal clean water standards.

Camas, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Camas, WA
Clark County, WA
Government
County
Clark County, WA
#Clean Water Act#Water Pollution#Water Quality#Hoa#Lshoa#Plauch Carr Llp#Cwa#Congress#U S C#Callerame#Camas City Council
