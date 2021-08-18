Cancel
Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays announce 2022 Spring Training schedule

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HzOeW_0bVWrgMW00

BOSTON, MA. — The Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays have announced their 2022 Spring Training schedules.

The Red Sox’s first Grapefruit League game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 26 against the Atlanta Braces at CoolToday Park in North Port.

In total, the Red Sox will be playing 34 games in 32 days, which includes 17 home games and 17 road games against seven American League teams, and four from the National League.

SEE THE FULL RED SOX SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02NVJ5_0bVWrgMW00

The Red Sox play the most games against their Lee County Chairman’s Cup rival, the Minnesota Twins, with the first of seven matchups taking place at JetBlue Park on March 5. The other two matchups at JetBlue Park will be on March 15 and March 29. T

The four matchups against their cross-town foes at Hammond Stadium will be on March 11, March 19, March 27 and March 28..

The Red Sox will close its Spring Training schedule against the Twins, on March 29 at JetBlue Park.

The Tampa Bay Rays’ first Grapefruit League game will be on Feb. 26 against the Pirates at LECOM Park.

The Rays’ first home game will be on Feb. 27 against the Orioles at Charlotte Sports Park.

