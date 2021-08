Dragon Age Inquisition, despite being a popular and competitive game, is one of those rare games that manages to maintain its place in the online gaming world. This game falls under the action-adventure category. We often see how repetitions of one idea or concept can make a whole concept dull. This game is a standout in the world of video games due to its unique plot and gameplay. We have everything you need to know about the game, from the story to the different moves and weapons you can use to win the game to all the features the game has to offer. What are you waiting for? Let’s get started!