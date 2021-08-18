Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs vs. Cardinals Preview: Patrick Mahomes Playing 1st Half? + 5 Things To Watch | NFL Preseason

By Kansas City Chiefs Report
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals preview focuses on 5 things to watch in NFL Preseason Week 2. Andy Reid said during his press conference today that the starters could play the entire first half. Will Patrick Mahomes play the entire first half against the Cardinals? Should he? Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham takes a look at a full Chiefs vs. Cardinals preseason preview on today’s show. Stay up-to-date with the latest Kansas City Chiefs rumors & news by subscribing to the Chiefs Report: https://www.youtube.com/chiefsTV?sub_... The Chiefs 2nd preseason game on the 2021 NFL season is almost here and there are several players and things to watch out for on Friday night.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Nfl Season#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Chiefs Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released A Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

With roster cuts due this Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a tough decision regarding wide receiver Antonio Callaway. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived Callaway. This is yet another setback for Callaway, who has missed time over the past week because of a bone bruise.
NFLPosted by
Awesome 98

Patrick Mahomes Now a Part Owner of Two Professional Sports Teams

Patrick Mahomes, and his soon to be wife, Brittany, are making waves in sports outside of football. Last year, Patrick became part of the ownership group of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals. His fiancé, Brittany, has an ownership stake in Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League team. Patrick has now added a second ownership opportunity by joining Major League Soccer's Sporting KC.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patrick Mahomes Sheds Light On Relationship With Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Why Bart Scott Thinks Cam Newton's Nickname For Mac Jones Is 'Disrespectful'. Patrick Mahomes is arguably the most gifted quarterback in the NFL right now, but the last thing he’s doing is acting like he has it all figured out. The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller, just 25-years-old, already has won...
NFLBleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Falls, DK Metcalf Surges in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021

Nos. 40-31 40. Bradley Chubb, OLB, Denver Broncos. Defensive players dominated the first 10 names revealed Sunday, including Joey Bosa and Jamal Adams. However, as is often the case with a countdown of the top players, the quarterback position stood out. Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray jumped 51 spots from last year's ranking to No. 39.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Mahomes and Hardman discuss miscommunications against Cardinals

After holding off the Arizona Cardinals, 17-10, in Friday night’s second preseason game, the Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for an undefeated season is still alive. Yes... that’s tongue in cheek. Heading into the game, Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid expected the starters to play about a half — and this...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill moves up 7 spots in NFL Top 100 Players list for 2021

NFL Network continued to reveal The Top 100 Players of 2021 on Sunday evening. Tyreek Hill was the third Kansas City Chiefs player to appear on this year’s list, following Tyrann Mathieu (58) and Chris Jones (34). This is Hill’s fifth consecutive season making the list. He debuted at No. 36 in 2017, dropped to No. 40 in 2018, ascended to No. 19 in 2019 and was No. 22 last season. This year, Hill managed his highest ranking yet coming in at No. 15.
NFLMix 93.1

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Tweets Throwback Pic of Her NFL MVP and Garth Brooks

Last weekend Garth Brooks played for over 70,000 people at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, which is just about how many people flooded the stands, pre-COVID, for East Texas native Patrick Mahomes each Sunday. The 2018 NFL MVP's mom, Randi Mahomes, commemorated Garth's show at her son's adopted home...

Comments / 0

Community Policy