Chiefs vs. Cardinals Preview: Patrick Mahomes Playing 1st Half? + 5 Things To Watch | NFL Preseason

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals preview focuses on 5 things to watch in NFL Preseason Week 2. Andy Reid said during his press conference today that the starters could play the entire first half. Will Patrick Mahomes play the entire first half against the Cardinals? Should he? Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham takes a look at a full Chiefs vs. Cardinals preseason preview on today's show. The Chiefs 2nd preseason game on the 2021 NFL season is almost here and there are several players and things to watch out for on Friday night.