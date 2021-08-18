New library director named
Bryna Walker has been selected as the next Library Director for the City of Clear Lake. She will begin work in Clear Lake on Sept. 7, 2021. Walker has extensive public library experience and served most recently as director of the Washington, Iowa Public Library. She received her Masters of Library and Information Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She was selected following an extensive search process conducted by a search committee comprised of members of the Library Board of Trustees and City Administrator Scott Flory.clreporter.com
Comments / 0