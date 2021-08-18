Cancel
‘Never Say Never': Mike Rizzo Says Nationals Open to Max Scherzer Reunion

By Ethan Cadeaux
NBC Washington
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Rizzo says Nationals are open to Max Scherzer reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Max Scherzer's incredible seven-year tenure with the Washington Nationals came to a close in late July when he and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner were traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. At the time, the Nationals were limping towards the trade deadline. Trading Scherzer, who's in the final year of his contract, became inevitable.

