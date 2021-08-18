‘Never Say Never': Mike Rizzo Says Nationals Open to Max Scherzer Reunion

Miguel Cabrera is headed for the Hall of Fame, but put him in the Hall of Fun, too. The Tigers slugger, who is one home run shy of 500 for his career, had a good-hearted moment with another American League star who's quite familiar with hitting baseballs out of the park. When Shohei Ohtani reached first base on a single during the first inning of Tuesday night's Angels-Tigers game at Comerica Park, Cabrera snuck behind the two-way phenom and swiped one of his batting gloves.