NFL Network continued to reveal The Top 100 Players of 2021 on Sunday evening. Tyreek Hill was the third Kansas City Chiefs player to appear on this year’s list, following Tyrann Mathieu (58) and Chris Jones (34). This is Hill’s fifth consecutive season making the list. He debuted at No. 36 in 2017, dropped to No. 40 in 2018, ascended to No. 19 in 2019 and was No. 22 last season. This year, Hill managed his highest ranking yet coming in at No. 15.