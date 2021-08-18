Austin FC player Julio Cascante's suspension rescinded by MLS after controversial red card

Just hours before Austin FC's next home matchup against the Vancouver Whitecaps, defender Julio Cascante's one-match suspension and fine for his Saturday red card was rescinded by MLS.

Cascante's red card ousted him from the team's 1-0 Saturday loss against Real Salt Lake in the 49th minute and left the team with 10 men on the pitch for the rest of the match. The call was one of a series of moves that Head Coach Josh Wolff called "laughable" after the match.

"There wasn't one," Wolff said. "I tried to talk to the official afterward, and all you always hear is that he's got to go look at it up top. But you know, it's there's a few real questionable things happening out there, and I know we're the expansion team... It was laughable."

Cascante will be eligible to play in the team's next match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. With just hours to prepare, however, he may be replaced with 22-year-old Jhohan Romana at starting center back as the two lowest teams in the Western Conference face each other for the first time.