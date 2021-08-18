Irene V. Buell
VALATIE - Irene V. Buell, 86, of Valatie, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Columbia Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 3, 1935, in Hudson, New York, to the late Vivian (Edwards) and Theodore Pinkowski. Irene is survived by her beloved husband of 67+ years Leo Buell of Valatie; daughter Cindy Buell of Atlanta; brother Robert Pinkowski of Claverack; as well as numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers Theodore, Ronald, David, and Joseph Pinkowski.www.hudsonvalley360.com
