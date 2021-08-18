Cancel
Obituaries

Reginald Small

hudsonvalley360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReginald Small was called home on Wednesday, Aug. 11th, 2021. He went home peacefully with his family by his side. He was proceeded by his Mom Whilel Robinson, his Dad Altiman Small, his sister Pearl, brother Arthur. His son’s Thyrone, and Gary. He attended Top Hill Elementary School in Manchester...

