Obituaries

Lorraine Bloom

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorraine Bloom passed away on August 18, 2021, at the age of 97. Lorraine Adele Williams Bloom was born To Anna Oswald and James Burton Williams on April 3, 1924. She was raised In Kiskatom, N.Y., where she attended a one room schoolhouse and graduated with an eighth -grade diploma. On June 3, 1945, Lorraine married predeceased Lewis W. Bloom. They worked side by side dairy farming over 50 years in addition to raising four children-Besides her husband, Predeceased are : her son, Lewis J. (Rusty) Bloom , son in law Rodney Dolan and sister Dolores Smith and family members. Remaining survivors : Rusty’s wife-Jean Bloom- , Eldena Dolan, Harriet and Raymond Hanusik, Coral and Gary Simons , in addition surviving are 9 grandchildren , 13 great grandchildren , several nieces and nephews. Lorraine was not one to curse, have a cocktail or smoke but her Bible was surely well worn.

