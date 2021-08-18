Cancel
Zambia President-elect Faces Massive Economic Hurdles

Voice of America
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUSAKA/JOHANNESBURG - Zambia's newly elected President Hakainde Hichilema says he plans to unveil a set of economic policies aimed at solving the mineral-rich country's deep economic problems after he takes office next week. Hichilema, one of Zambia's most successful businessmen and the leader of the opposition United Party for National...

