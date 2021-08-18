Cancel
Science

Researchers Call for Investment in Direct RNA Sequencing

By Andrew P. Han
GenomeWeb
 5 days ago

NEW YORK – RNA sequencing is not as advanced as it should be, according to Vivian Cheung, a researcher at the University of Michigan who is leading a call to develop better methods to directly detect and characterize ribonucleic acid. "We don't really know RNA sequences and we really do...

#Dna Sequencing#Rna#Science And Technology#Gene Sequencing#Nature Genetics#Rnaome
AFP

Nuclear scientists hail US fusion breakthrough

Nuclear scientists using lasers the size of three football fields said Tuesday they had generated a huge amount of energy from fusion, possibly offering hope for the development of a new clean energy source. Experts focused their giant array of almost 200 laser beams onto a tiny spot to create a mega blast of energy -- eight times more than they had ever done in the past. Although the energy only lasted for a very short time -- just 100 trillionths of a second -- it took scientists closer to the holy grail of fusion ignition, the moment when they are creating more energy than they are using. "This result is a historic advance for inertial confinement fusion research," said Kim Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which operates the National Ignition Facility in California, where the experiment took place this month.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover Small Proteins Regulate the Aging Process

The attachment of the small protein ubiquitin to other proteins (ubiquitination) regulates numerous biological processes, including signal transduction and metabolism / Scientists at the University of Cologne discover the link to aging and longevity. Scientists have discovered that the protein ubiquitin plays an important role in the regulation of the...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Virus Mutation-Mapping Tool Could Yield Stronger COVID Boosters and Universal Vaccines

Researchers at CU Boulder have developed a platform that can quickly identify common mutations on the SARS-CoV-2 virus that allow it to escape antibodies and infect cells. Published recently in Cell Reports, the research marks a major step toward successfully developing a universal vaccine for not only COVID-19, but also potentially for influenza, HIV and other deadly global viruses.
CancerNature.com

Regeneration of infarcted mouse hearts by cardiovascular tissue formed via the direct reprogramming of mouse fibroblasts

Fibroblasts can be directly reprogrammed into cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells or smooth muscle cells. Here we report the reprogramming of mouse tail-tip fibroblasts simultaneously into cells resembling these three cell types using the microRNA mimic miR-208b-3p, ascorbic acid and bone morphogenetic protein 4, as well as the formation of tissue-like structures formed by the directly reprogrammed cells. Implantation of the formed cardiovascular tissue into the infarcted hearts of mice led to the migration of reprogrammed cells to the injured tissue, reducing regional cardiac strain and improving cardiac function. The migrated endothelial cells and smooth muscle cells contributed to vessel formation, and the migrated cardiomyocytes, which initially displayed immature characteristics, became mature over time and formed gap junctions with host cardiomyocytes. Direct reprogramming of somatic cells to make cardiac tissue may aid the development of applications in cell therapy, disease modelling and drug discovery for cardiovascular diseases.
ScienceNature.com

Defining the variety of cell types in developing and adult human kidneys by single-cell RNA sequencing

The kidney is among the most complex organs in terms of the variety of cell types. The cellular complexity of human kidneys is not fully unraveled and this challenge is further complicated by the existence of multiple progenitor pools and differentiation pathways. Researchers disagree on the variety of renal cell types due to a lack of research providing a comprehensive picture and the challenge to translate findings between species. To find an answer to the number of human renal cell types, we discuss research that used single-cell RNA sequencing on developing and adult human kidney tissue and compares these findings to the literature of the pre-single-cell RNA sequencing era. We find that these publications show major steps towards the discovery of novel cell types and intermediate cell stages as well as complex molecular signatures and lineage pathways throughout development. The variety of cell types remains variable in the single-cell literature, which is due to the limitations of the technique. Nevertheless, our analysis approaches an accumulated number of 41 identified cell populations of renal lineage and 32 of non-renal lineage in the adult kidney, and there is certainly much more to discover. There is still a need for a consensus on a variety of definitions and standards in single-cell RNA sequencing research, such as the definition of what is a cell type. Nevertheless, this early-stage research already proves to be of significant impact for both clinical and regenerative medicine, and shows potential to enhance the generation of sophisticated in vitro kidney tissue.
ScienceNature.com

Author Corrections: Reconstruction of cell spatial organization from single-cell RNA sequencing data based on ligand-receptor mediated self-assembly

Correction to: Cell Research https://doi.org/10.1038/s41422-020-0353-2, published online 15 June 2020. We apologize for an error that we just found in the paper published online on 15 June 2020. The mouse ligand receptor database we used contained duplicated pairs, this will affect the Fig. 2b, Supplementary information, Figs. S1b, S1c, S2 and S3. We updated the mouse ligand-receptor database and the correct version is provided below.
WildlifeGenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Pepper Populations, Cacao Tree SVs, Genomic Records Metadata

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. An international team led by investigators in Italy and Germany outlines population structure and past dispersal patterns for pepper plant accessions in the Capsicum genus. Using genotyping-by-sequencing, collection location data, and a "Regional Mixture" (ReMIXTURE) analysis and visualization method, the researchers profiled more than 10,000 global Capsicum genebank samples, uncovering SNP patterns for exploring the plant's population history. "The method ReMIXTURE — using genetic data to quantify the similarity between the complement of peppers from a focal region and those from other regions — was developed to supplement traditional population genetic analyses," the team writes, noting that the findings point to "west-east routes of expansion, shedding light on the links between South and Mesoamerica, Africa, and East/South Asia."
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Sequence To Sequence Labeling with Recurrent Neural Networks

The sequence-to-sequence labeling problem is to algorithmically map a sequence on one alphabet to a “good” sequence on another alphabet. The two alphabets may differ. As might the lengths of the sequences. Implicit in this definition is that there is some way to distinguish between good and bad mappings. Let’s...
GenomeWeb

Amoy Diagnostics CDx Gets Japanese Approval to ID NSCLC Patients Eligible for Tepmetko

NEW YORK – Amoy Diagnostics, Riken Genesis, and Precision Medicine Asia (Premia) on Monday said that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) has approved the AmoyDx PLC Panel as a companion diagnostic to identify non-small cell lung cancer patients eligible for Merck KGaA's tepotinib (Tepmetko). Specifically, the MHLW...
CancerGenomeWeb

Nature Papers Present Organoid Model for Fragile X Syndrome, Omic Analysis of Peritoneal Metastases

The development and analysis of a human forebrain organoid as a model of fragile X syndrome (FXS) is reported in Nature Neuroscience this week, shedding new light on the molecular, cellular, and electrophysiological abnormalities associated with the condition. FXS is a heritable intellectual disability caused by the loss of an RNA-binding protein called fragile X mental retardation protein (FMRP). In the study, a team led by Emory University researchers used patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells to create FXS forebrain organoids, observing that the loss of FMRP led to dysregulated neurogenesis, neuronal maturation, and neuronal excitability. Bulk and single-cell transcriptome analyses, meantime, reveal that the loss of FMRP altered gene expression in a cell-type-specific manner. Other findings include a large number of human-specific mRNAs bound by FMRP, including one that contributed to the altered gene expression in the FXS organoids.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Why Is Biogen Pursuing a New Direction in Alzheimer's Research?

For two decades, Alzheimer's research has focused solely on the idea that amyloid plaques on the brain are what cause the disease. Some have even suggested that there's a "cabal" of researchers who have kept other theories from being explored in universities. And yet all this amyloid research has resulted...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Grammar Reflects Population Genetics in Northeast Asia, Study Finds

NEW YORK – An international team led by investigators in Switzerland and Japan has detected ties between population genetics and language patterns in northeast Asia, particularly between populations with similar grammatical structures, hinting that grammar may serve as a marker for ancient relationships between populations. "The modern distribution of linguistic...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Helix Study Identifies Additional Genes for Population Genetic Screening

NEW YORK —Researchers from population genomics company Helix have used exome sequencing and medical record data to uncover several conditions that could be included in population genetic screening programs to uncover additional individuals at risk of disease. Conditions used in population genetic screening programs are generally common, have a genetic...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Genome Biology Papers on Death Camp Forensics, Cancer Co-Regulation, Single-Cell Splice Junctions

A team from Poland, Germany, Austria, and the US provides genetic evidence linking recently discovered remains at a World War II-era death camp in Poland to individuals with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry. With targeted mitochondrial DNA sequencing, Y chromosomal marker analyses, and phylogenetics, the researchers assessed remains from 10 male individuals found during a 2013 archeological search of the Sobibór camp. "Based on the archaeological analysis of the burials and information gathered by local historians, it was initially assumed that these remains may have belonged to a group of Polish partisans, who were killed in the 1950s by the communist government and buried secretly in that area," they write. But based on mitochondrial haplogroup analyses and comparisons to available mitogenome data for hundreds of individuals from Polish or Ashkenazi Jewish populations, the authors found that the individuals came from a Jewish population, which the researchers say led to traditional Jewish burials for the victims.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Study Explores Common Genetic Roots of Finns and Estonians

NEW YORK – A new study has shed light on the genetic relationship between Finns and Estonians, Northern European populations that, while separated by the Gulf of Finland, have languages that are closely related, suggesting recent common ancestry. The effort, highlighted in an American Journal of Human Genetics paper published...
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

Twist Bioscience, SomaLogic Partner on Antibodies, Target Discovery

NEW YORK – Twist Bioscience and SomaLogic announced on Wednesday a partnership to discover novel therapeutic targets and antibodies. Under the terms of the agreement, Twist plans to identify antibodies against targets coming out of SomaLogic's SomaScan proteomics platform. Financial and other details of the partnership were not disclosed. "Having...
GenomeWeb

Booster Recommendation Expected

US health officials are expected to recommend soon that all adults receive a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine booster dose, the Associated Press reports. Food and Drug Administration officials authorized last week a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, which are given in two-dose regimens, for people who are immunocompromised. Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA commissioner, said there was evidence that "this small, vulnerable group may benefit" from a booster, but there was not yet evidence that other fully vaccinated individuals need a booster vaccine.
WorldGenomeWeb

Amoy Diagnostics, Amgen Partner on Lung Cancer CDx Development for Lumakras in Japan

NEW YORK – Amoy Diagnostics and Amgen on Thursday said that they have entered a strategic partnership to develop a companion diagnostic for the Japanese market to identify non-small cell lung cancer patients for Amgen's KRAS G12C inhibitor, sotorasib (Lumakras). Specifically, Xiamen, China-based AmoyDx will develop its PCR-based test to...
GenomeWeb

Kwokman Dx Gets FDA EUA for SARS-CoV-2 Molecular Testing Sample Collection Kit

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for Kwokman Diagnostics' at-home nasal swab specimen collection kit for SARS-CoV-2 testing. The Kwokman Diagnostics COVID-19 Home Collection Kit is designed for the at-home self-collection of anterior nasal swab specimens for use with in vitro...

