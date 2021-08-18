New partnership gives Privia Health access to Babyscripts' remote monitoring tools and educational content

With many companies motioning to reshore their operations in the wake of global supply chain disruptions, a number of automation technologies have become important tools helping companies navigate domestic labor shortages. However, while the integration of automation technologies has eliminated some need for unskilled labor, it has also created an increased need for skilled labor, placing many manufacturers in a difficult conundrum. According to the 2021 Manufacturing Talent study, conducted by the Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte, while 4.6 million manufacturing jobs are forecast to be created over the next decade, as many as 2.4 million of those positions are likely to remain unfilled due to the continuing skills gap.