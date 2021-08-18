Cancel
New partnership gives Privia Health access to Babyscripts' remote monitoring tools and educational content

By Emily Olsen
mobihealthnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtual obstetric care platform Babyscripts is partnering with physician enablement company Privia Health, allowing physicians in Privia’s women’s health division to use Babyscripts with their pregnant and postpartum patients. Babyscripts’ remote monitoring tools let providers monitor maternal mental health, hypertension, preeclampsia and gestational diabetes, while its app provides educational content...

#Health Care#Mental Health#Maternal Mortality#Privia Health#The Commonwealth Fund#Hispanic#Cdc#Xealth#Amerihealth Caritas Dc#Inova Health System#Penn Medicine
