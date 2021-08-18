Zac Brown rowing ‘Same Boat’ into Blossom Music Center

Karina Canellakis has added many “firsts” to her resume lately. She conducted the annual Nobel Prize concert with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, the first female conductor to do so; she is also the first female conductor to be named chief conductor of the the Netherlands’ Radio Filharmonisch Orkest and the first female conductor to be named chief conductor of any Dutch orchestra. In July 2019, Canellakis became the first female conductor of the First Night of The Proms, at the Royal Albert Hall. In April of 2020, the London Philharmonic Orchestra announced the appointment of Canellakis as its new principal guest conductor, the first woman conductor named to the post. Sunday evening, August 15, Canellakis made her conducting debut with The Cleveland Orchestra at its splendid summer home, Blossom Music Center.