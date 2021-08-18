Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Zac Brown rowing ‘Same Boat’ into Blossom Music Center

By John Benson
News-Herald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRather than sit still during the pandemic, the Zac Brown Band jumped into writing and recording the follow-up effort to 2019 album “The Owl.”. While there’s no release date for the rocking and jamming country/Southern-rock band’s seventh studio effort, the group has released a handful of songs from the untitled project.

www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus King
Person
Zac Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowing#Blossom Music Center#The Zac Brown Band#The Carolina Shag#Bohemian Rhapsody#Temple Of The Dog#Livenation Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
Related
themusicuniverse.com

Zac Brown Band marks 12th consecutive Fenway Park sellout

The band’s Aug 8th stop extends their own record and the venue’s record. Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band has officially broken their own record of most consecutive sold out concerts at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park, bringing their total tally up to 12. After waiting in the bullpen for 15 months, Zac Brown Band made their triumphant return to the legendary ballpark with a toe-tapping set-list that included new releases and old favorites on Sunday, August 8th as a part of their eagerly awaited The Comeback Tour. Zac Brown Band previously held the Fenway Park venue record of 11 consecutive sellout concerts after back-to-back shows in 2019 during The Owl Tour.
Boston, MAKTLO

Zac Brown Band breaks their own record for most consecutive sold-out nights at Boston’s Fenway Park

Zac Brown Band brought their The Comeback Tour to Boston’s Fenway Park on Sunday, and they made a little bit of history in the process. The band last played the beloved baseball park — which is home to the Boston Red Sox — in 2019 for back-to-back nights during The Owl Tour. During those appearances, they set a venue record, becoming the only musical act to sell out 11 consecutive shows at Fenway Park.
Boston Globe

Zac Brown Band makes a triumphant return to Fenway

Last night, Fenway got a little “Chicken Fried” love. Zac Brown Band, which holds the record for most sold-out performances at Fenway Park, played to a packed ballpark Sunday night as part of their long-awaited “Comeback Tour.” It was the band’s 12th concert at Fenway. “This is it right here,...
newyorkupstate.com

Surprise! Zac Brown Band returning to St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse

The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has made another late addition to the 2021 concert lineup. Zac Brown Band will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 2. Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug....
audacy.com

Zac Brown Band Makes Concert Announcement!

Zac Brown Band took to social media Thursday to announce they will be coming to town this Fall!. They will be joined by Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft on October 1st at the Pavilion at Star Lake!
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Zac Brown Band coming to the AMP in October

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Zac Brown Band is coming to the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in October. Tickets go on sale next Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. The concert is on Saturday, October 2nd at 7 p.m. Special guests Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft will join Zac...
Cincinnati, OHWCPO

Concert Update from MEMI: Maroon 5 and Zac Brown Band

Don’t Miss Some of the Hottest Concerts In Cincinnati This Summer!. Daryl Hall & John Oates will Make Your Dreams Come True at Riverbend Music Center on August 23 with special guest Squeeze! And you won’t want to miss blues icon Buddy Guy with very special guest Robert Randolph & The Family Band at PNC Pavilion on August 26! On Saturday, August 28 Maroon 5 creates some Memories at Riverbend Music Center with blackbear! And make sure to get your tickets soon for the Chicken Fried country rock sounds of the Zac Brown Band with Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft on August 29 at Riverbend Music Center!
MusicNYS Music

In Focus: Zac Brown Band, “The Come Back Tour” at Bethel woods

Imagine if you will, the Zac Brown Band’s “The Come Back Tour” as a Phoenix rising from the depths of musical silence. The 2021 tour, running from August to October, incorporates a host of rotating special guests to help reinvigorate those who had fallen into the abyss of the last year.
Hershey, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Zac Brown Band drummer Chris Fryer on upcoming Hershey concert, and where to get the best fried chicken

Chris Fryer, the drummer for The Zac Brown Band, has a fondness for junk food. So much so, he said, that he’s earned the nickname Sweets among the other members of the band. “It has to do with my love affair with snack cakes and chocolates and things,” Fryer said, noting that he’d love to tour the Hershey Company’s facilities and do some taste testing. “I think it would be a wonderful, wonderful time.”
Musicthebullrockford.com

Zac Brown Band Center Stage Weekend: Win Tickets To The Show!

Zac Brown Band are back on the road on The Comeback Tour, hitting the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 28th with 95.3 The Bull! Listen for the super secret passwords to text all weekend to win your way in, and don’t forget about your extra chances to win below!
Columbia, MDWTOP

Zac Brown Band brings ‘Comeback Tour’ to Merriweather Post Pavilion

Listen to our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. Its blend of country and southern rock earned three Grammys and a string of No. 1 hits. On Thursday night, the phenomenal Zac Brown Band brings its long-awaited “Comeback Tour” to the newly reopened Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.
Buffalo, NYWIVB

James Taylor, Jackson Browne to perform at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — James Taylor is coming to town with Jackson Browne. The legendary songwriters will perform at the KeyBank Center on December 13. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has...
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center by Lisa De Benedictis

Karina Canellakis has added many “firsts” to her resume lately. She conducted the annual Nobel Prize concert with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, the first female conductor to do so; she is also the first female conductor to be named chief conductor of the the Netherlands’ Radio Filharmonisch Orkest and the first female conductor to be named chief conductor of any Dutch orchestra. In July 2019, Canellakis became the first female conductor of the First Night of The Proms, at the Royal Albert Hall. In April of 2020, the London Philharmonic Orchestra announced the appointment of Canellakis as its new principal guest conductor, the first woman conductor named to the post. Sunday evening, August 15, Canellakis made her conducting debut with The Cleveland Orchestra at its splendid summer home, Blossom Music Center.
MusicKentucky New Era

Niko Moon On Co-Writing “Homegrown” w/ Zac Brown | CMT’s I Wrote That

“Homegrown” is a song about the simple things in life. And, yes, Niko Moon wrote that!. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at https://bit.ly/3qyOeOf. #NikoMoon #IWroteThat #CMT. SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT: https://bit.ly/2EUv0Nc. For updates on all things country, follow CMT!

Comments / 0

Community Policy