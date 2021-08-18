COLUMN: U.S. should welcome Afghan women

Missoula is set to house a handful of refugees who have left Afghanistan and are seeking safety amid an unfolding crisis situation. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Missoula currently has seven Afghan refugees completing processing and is set to receive three more individuals in the near future who will be settling in Montana, some of which are expected to end up in Missoula. These refugees are Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants, Afghans who have worked with the U.S. government and military in the past.