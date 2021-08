Finalists announced, now it’s time for you to vote. A panel of judges from the Friends of Council Grounds State Park (CGSP) have selected the three finalists in each of four categories in the Annual Friends of Council Grounds State Park Photography Contest. The four categories are: People Using the Park, Wildlife, Landscape, and Plants. This year there were a total of 32 entries from people living in Merrill and other Wisconsin cities. Now it’s time to narrow the finalists and select the four winners.