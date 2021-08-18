Cancel
Tibersoft Named Winner Of 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Award For "FoodTech Analytics Company of the Year"

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Agricultural and Food Technologies Around the Globe. AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global AgTech and FoodTech market, today announced Tibersoft, a leading data analytics and insights solution for the foodservice industry, has been named “FoodTech Analytics Company of the Year” in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards.

