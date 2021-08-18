Hwy Haul Wins "B2B Marketplace of the Year" In 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Skytron is excited to announce the release of the new UV Smart Countertop Rapid UVC Disinfector. This system uses UVC light technology that is not harmful to your devices, ensuring effective disinfection of various items without the use of chemicals or liquids. The portable disinfector is a simple addition to any workspace, including healthcare facilities, office spaces, and correctional facilities. A powerful 25-second cleaning cycle ensures efficient disinfection on high-touch devices with an additional 25 second deep clean cycle, resulting in a safer environment for healthcare professionals and their patients.