Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Six Best Ways to Make Dinner Without Turning on the Stove

By Kirsten Nunez
marthastewart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're like most folks, planning dinner during the summer doesn't stop at choosing the actual ingredients. It also involves figuring out how to avoid the stove as much as possible while still creating a delicious meal. This is especially true if you live in a particularly warm region or if your kitchen is quite small. Still, no matter your living situation, even a humble pot of boiling water can turn your space into a sauna during the summer months.

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Stove#Grilling#Tacos#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Jello Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. These bright and colorful Jello Cookies are quick and easy to make using only 4 simple ingredients plus jello mix. This recipe is perfect for baking with kids because it is practically foolproof and is a fun way to bake deliciously soft and sweet sugar cookies that can be customized according to their favorite color-flavor combinations.
RecipesPosted by
Times Leader

A potato cake that needs a cake pan

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Contrary to every experience ordering them at bazaars, fiestas and farmers markets, when you think about it there’s logic to making “potato cakes” in, well, a cake pan rather than hot oil. Here’s your chance. This is one of several recipes...
Recipeskirbiecravings.com

3 Ingredient Buttery Bread Rolls (No Yeast, Sugar, or Eggs)

These bread rolls are buttery and soft. They are very easy to make and don’t require any yeast or kneading. They also don’t need sugar or eggs. You can have fresh, homemade bread in about 30 minutes. These bread rolls make a great side dish for a meal. They can...
Recipeseatwell101.com

24 Super Delicious Casserole Dinner Ideas

Casserole Dinner Ideas – If you are looking for more quick and easy casserole dinner ideas, then be sure to check out the links below and enjoy these delicious casserole recipes! These casserole dinner ideas are ideal comfort dishes that can be served for both lunch or dinner. Even picky eaters will love these simple casserole recipes. Enjoy!
RecipesPosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Stovetop Chicken Spaghetti

Way back before my Ultimate Chicken Spaghetti became the most popular recipe on SouthernBite.com, I shared this recipe for my Easy Stovetop Chicken Spaghetti, which I then called Chicken Spaghetti Remix. It’s a mixed-up version of the classic recipe that’s made right on the stovetop. After the crazy success of...
Recipesrecipes.net

Sizzling Shrimp Scampi Recipe

Whip up a fancy yet simple Italian meal with this flavorful shrimp scampi recipe. This buttery dish is packed herbs, tangy lemon, and garlic. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. In a medium bowl, mix the butter with the garlic, 2 teaspoons of the parsley, the lemon zest, lemon...
Recipescookitonce.com

One-Pan Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Skillet

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 28 mins | Total time: 48 mins | Servings: 8. This one-skillet enchilada is pure goodness. And it is easier and so much better than our typical enchilada. Insanely delicious, you’ll be making this over and over!. For this recipe, you are welcome...
Recipeseatwell101.com

Cheesy Fajita Chicken Bake

Fajita Chicken Bake – Packed with flavor and so easy to throw together! This cheesy fajita chicken bake recipe is the perfect quick weeknight dinner. Loaded with juicy chicken, peppers, and gooey cheese, seasoned with fajita spices, and baked to crisp perfection, this quick fajita chicken casserole dinner is both wholesome and tasty. A sure crowd favorite!
Recipescookitonce.com

Baked Pork Chops With Mushroom Sauce

Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 1 hr 30 min | Total time: 2 hrs | Servings: 6. This is an amazing pork chop recipe that anyone can make easily and fast! All you need are just pantry ingredients, and you are good to go. Perfectly baked, incredibly flavorful, and juicy pork chops smothered in a luscious mushroom sauce. And this dish smells fantastic when you take it out of the oven! Serve these delicious Baked Pork Chops with Mushroom Soup over rice for a filling meal, or pair this with just about anything! I like mine with some roasted veggies and mashed potatoes.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

15-Minute Veggie Lo Mein Recipe

If you're looking for something fun to serve, simple to prepare, and undeniably scrumptious to eat, vegetable lo mein is a really solid choice to consider. Plus, this popular Chinese restaurant staple made of noodles, vegetables, protein, and soy-based sauce will make such a colorful presentation on your table. Whether you want to whip up something special for the family or are looking for a unique treat to prepare for guests, this dish is sure to be a total crowdpleaser.
RecipesSouthern Bite

Beef Enchilada Crescent Roll-Ups

School is back in session around these parts and our search for quick and easy weeknight meals continues. Sure, we’ve got our favorite old standbys like my Easy Chicken with Cream Cheese Pan Sauce and my 5 Ingredient Beef Enchiladas, but it’s always fun to throw something new and different in the mix, too.
Recipestasteandtellblog.com

Beef Enchilada Casserole

Enchiladas without all the work – this Beef Enchilada Casserole recipe is family friendly and done in under 30 minutes! It’s the perfect dinner for when time is short but you still want a lot of flavor. PIN IT FOR LATER!. This Beef Enchilada Casserole is the best for busy...
Recipescbslocal.com

Loaded Potato Casserole

We're with our favorite Jamaican Chef, Chef CJ Williams! He's showing us how to make Loaded Potato Casserole! See how you can get your hands on this tasty dish!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Au Gratin Potatoes Recipe

Au gratin potatoes are the ultimate rich, umami-heavy accompaniment to a nice, juicy steak. Come to think of it, there are few, if any, proteins we can imagine wouldn't taste divine with a side of au gratin potatoes. Think about it: scallops, roast chicken, Impossible sausage with au gratin potatoes? If only you had the time to sit around for 90 minutes while your stove works its magic, you could swimming in au gratin potatoes on a daily basis. But wait! We've got a solution. Bake It With Love's Angela Latimer has devised a way to use a slow cooker to make au gratin potatoes!
Grocery & Supermaketskinnykitchen.com

Skinny Cornbread Breakfast Casserole

This is an incredibly delicious, easy breakfast casserole. It’s so hearty and includes the fabulous Denver omelet flavors of eggs, ham, bell peppers, and cheese all loaded into a cornbread casserole. This casserole serves 6 and each serving has 294 calories, 10 grams of fat and 8 Blue WW Freestyle SmartPoints, and 9 Green. Perfect for a weekend breakfast or brunch. Since it freezes great, you can make it over the weekend and freeze the leftovers to enjoy for a quick weekday breakfast or another weekend meal.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

30-Minute Pasta Bolognese Recipe

Pasta with meat sauce has a special place on the dinner table, to be certain. Bolognese, though, is typically a thicker, creamier meat sauce than your standard American fare. Tomato, noodles, meat, plus a few extra ingredients make this 30-minute pasta Bolognese a quick and easy meal that practically anybody will enjoy. The key to making a pasta Bolognese that has everybody at dinner raving, though, is really all the extras you put into your homemade tomato sauce with this recipe. This is a Bolognese sauce to end all Bolognese sauces, especially because the recipe allows you to go from prep to table in just half an hour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy