The Tampa Panthers coached by James Mason are off to a fast start with a solid performance against the defending WABA (Womens’ American Basketball Association) champions The Coastal Empire Lady Monarchs. Making history as the Tampa Bay metros first professional women’s team, they played their first ever game away against a talent championship team. The Tampa Bay Panther had strong performances with a triple double from Amaka Eziakonwa., stellar shooting from A.J. Heppenstall who absolutely lit up the gym and Aaliyah Dotson who proved to be the clutch performer of the day. Lance Crenshaw added much needed spark, defense and a few 3 pointers to boot. The rest of the team was in full effort. We saw an exciting game, hardworking professional athletes, and we want to continue to see it over and over again.