Long Beach, CA

Third Vaccine Dose Available for Those with Certain Underlying Health Conditions

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong Beach, CA – On Thursday, August 12, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the Emergency Use Authorizations (EAUs) for both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to allow for a third dose for certain immune-compromised individuals. Following the guidance and recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the Health and Human Services Department and COVID-19 vaccine providers in the city will begin offering third doses to those who have certain immune-compromised conditions.

